5 Things To Know On Wednesday, August 4, 2021

1. Despite record COVID-19 hospitalizations, DeSantis claims they've slowed

Florida is not shutting down and COVID-19 "hospital admissions have slowed," Gov. Ron DeSantis emphatically declared on Tuesday, despite yet another day of record coronavirus hospitalizations in the Sunshine State.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said 11,515 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Monday, including 2,400 in ICU beds.

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried -- who's running against DeSantis in the 2022 election -- quickly took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying the governor's claim that COVID-19 hospitalizations have slowed is simply "not true."

Desantis Doubles Down As Florida Again Breaks COVID Record

2. Speaking of governors in the hot seat, calls for Cuomo to resign or face impeachemnt

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

Cuomo doesn't have much support to stay in office even from fellow Democrats. President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that "if he won't resign, he should be impeached as quickly as possible by the state legislature. He can't govern."

New York's two Democratic US senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also said the governor should resign.

Investigation finds NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

3. Scoring after the buzzer? CDC authorizes new eviction moratorium days after old one expires

The CDC put in place a new eviction moratorium that allows additional time for rent relief while people get vaccinated against the virus. It will run through Oct. 3, 2021.

It applies to counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of COVID-19, which is an estimated 90% of the country.

The new moratorium comes after Biden and his administration allowed a previous freeze to expire, setting off fury among members of his own party.

CDC authorizes new eviction moratorium days after old one expires

4. What's the temperature of the political climate? Ohio may have the answer:

Mike Carey, a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist, topped Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown scored a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in two primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.

The contests were viewed as a measure of voters’ mood and influences during a political transition period.

Carey’s race tested the former president’s status as GOP kingmaker and Brown’s fight against progressive Nina Turner became a proxy for tensions between Democrats’ old guard and the more confrontational liberals coming up behind it.

Shontel Brown for Congress via AP

5. What's going on with Hurricane season?

NOAA will come out with the updated Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast at 11 a.m. today.

An area of showers and storms around the Cabo Verde Islands has a 10% chance of development.

A wave is expected to come off the coast of Africa by tomorrow then move west where it has a low chance of development.

Latest Tropical Forecast: August 4

More rain, thunderstorms on Wednesday

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

On This Day In History

A mass shooting takes place early in the morning in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. The killing of nine people and the injuries of 27 was significant in its own right, but this mass shooting was particularly notable for being America’s second in less than 24 hours. Just one day before, a shooter opened fire at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring 24.

