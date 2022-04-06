5 Things To Know On Wednesday, April 6, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Mistrial questions in Parkland school shooting sentencing

Just two days into the jury selection, defense attorneys for Nikolas Cruz in the Parkland school shooter's sentencing could request that the process start over again.

Eleven prospective jurors who said they could not follow the law were excused by Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer before the defense was able to question them Tuesday.

It's a procedural issue that had Cruz's defense team asking for time to consider seeking a mistrial motion. Ultimately, Scherer decided to recess for the day and will reconvene Wednesday morning.

2. Mickey Mouse is sailing South

Broward County commissioners on Tuesday approved a dedicated terminal at Port Everglades that will serve as a second home for Disney Cruise Line.

Commissioners approved a contract for Miami-based Bermello, Ajamil & Partners to craft a design that would transform Terminal 4 into Disney's newest nautical home.

The entire project must be finished by the fall of 2023, when Disney Cruise Line plans to set sail from Port Everglades for the first time.

Brynn Anderson/AP A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

3. US and allies in Europe set to announce new sanctions on Russia

The U.S. and its European allies are set to impose stiff new sanctions on Wednesday, a U.S. official says, in retaliation for Russia’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

The joint action will include a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on its financial institutions and government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members.

The new sanctions come as the extent of civilian casualties in Ukraine became known as Russians pulled back.

4. The most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. just passed

The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has previously said he’d sign any anti-abortion bill that comes to his desk.

The Oklahoma bill, which passed the Senate last year, makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother, said GOP state Rep. Jim Olsen, who sponsored the bill.

Sean Murphy/AP Abortion rights advocates gather outside the Oklahoma Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City, to protest several anti-abortion bills being considered by the GOP-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

5. Tiger Woods says he's planning to play in Masters

Tiger Woods says he will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing in The Masters on Thursday.

Thursday's opening round would mark the first time Woods competes against the world's best players since Nov. 15, 2020, which was the final round of that year's pandemic-delayed Masters.

He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from that on Feb. 23, 2021, when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.

On This Day In History

On April 6, 1896, the Olympic Games, a long-lost tradition of ancient Greece, are reborn in Athens 1,500 years after being banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I. At the opening of the Athens Games, King Georgios I of Greece and a crowd of 60,000 spectators welcomed athletes from 13 nations to the international competition.

