5 Things To Know On Wednesday, April 20, 2022

1. DeSantis expands special session to consider ending Disney's self-governing status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded the special to consider terminating all special districts enacted in Florida prior to 1968, including Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The last-minute addition comes after weeks of tension between DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. over the passage of the controversial Parental Rights in Education law, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District gives Disney the right to govern itself like a city. If it's repealed, Disney's central Florida land would fall under Orange and Osceola counties, since it stretches into both.

2. Boynton Beach City Manager Lori LaVerriere fired

Boynton Beach City Council has fired City Manager Lori LaVerriere in a vote of 4 to 1.

This firing comes days after the sudden resignation of Chief Michael Gregory, after nearly 4 years as the city's top cop.

It also comes as the department and city council are facing criticism following the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III.

No reason was given on why the council decided to make this move to fire the city manager.

3. Tenured professors in Florida must undergo 5-year review, under new law

Florida's governor on Tuesday announced major reforms to the state's academic tenure system, which until now has essentially offered lifetime job security to college and university professors.

Speaking in The Villages, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7051 — officially called the Postsecondary Education bill — into law.

Under the new law, which will go into effect on July 1, tenured faculty will be reviewed by a college or university's Board of Trustees on a five-year basis.

University of Florida

4. Florida marijuana advocates champion changes on 4/20

April 20, also known as 4/20, has long since been a day marijuana and hemp growers advocate for their product.

In Florida, cannabis is currently limited to medical use. Recreational use is still against Florida state law.

Local businesses, including medical marijuana farmers and those selling hemp-based products are taking the opportunity to push marijuana and hemp education.

PurWell is a Boynton Beach business hosting an event on 4/20. They say, "the event will help attendees understand the medical benefits of hemp-derived CBD."

5. Florida education officials won't release examples of rejected math textbooks

WPTV learned more Tuesday about what led the Florida Department of Education to reject 41% of submitted math textbooks for next school year.

The Florida Department of Education said 28 of the books incorporated prohibited topics including critical race theory, 12 did not align with the new B.E.S.T. Standards, and 14 books contained both.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran claim these publishers are trying to indoctrinate students. But when asked Tuesday to provide examples of the questionable material, DeSantis said he could not because the information is copyrighted.

On This Day In History

On April 20, 1999, two teenage gunmen kill 13 people in a shooting spree at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, south of Denver. At approximately 11:19 a.m., Dylan Klebold, 17, and Eric Harris, 18, dressed in trench coats, began shooting students outside the school before moving inside to continue their rampage. By 11:35 a.m., Klebold and Harris had killed 12 fellow students and a teacher and wounded another 23 people. Shortly after noon, the two teens turned their guns on themselves and died by suicide.

