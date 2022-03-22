5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 22, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Disney employees to walkout today against 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney workers are expected to walkout Tuesday in protest of the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The protest is dubbed the "Disney Do Better Walkout" and the workers are calling on their employer to take a stronger stand against the bill that Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign.

Earlier this month, the Walt Disney company's CEO Bob Chapek addressed the company's stance on the legislation telling shareholders he and other Disney executives will meet with the governor.

2. Florida is raising teacher pay

Florida is putting a record amount of money toward raising teacher pay.

Speaking at Renaissance Charter School in Wellington on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he's approving $800 million from the state's new budget to increase the average minimum salary of teachers to at least $47,500.

Earlier this month, the Florida House and Senate approved a record $112 billion budget, which includes $24 billion for K-12 public education in the state. The governor has not yet approved the full budget, including vetoing any items.

Florida ranked 49th for average teacher pay in 2020.

3. Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listened to more than four hours of senators’ opening statements on Monday as the Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination got underway.

As senators begin 30-minute rounds of grilling on Tuesday, Jackson will respond to their specific points. Those include charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on criminal matters.

Hearings will conclude on Thursday after a final day of hearings, at which Jackson will not be present.

4. The latest in Russia-Ukraine war

The battle for Ukraine's cities is thundering across its suburbs, with the Ukrainian military blocking Russian forces from a key highway and the invaders increasing air raids that have caused uncounted deaths and destruction.

The U.N. said Tuesday that more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion.

Ukraine's army said early on Tuesday that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb. However, Russian forces have been able to partially take three northwest suburbs of the capital.

5. Biden adds stop in Poland during this week's trip to Europe

President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies.

The trip comes as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in their nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

White House officials say Biden will first travel to Brussels, and then travel to Poland, where he will meet with leaders there.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the low 80s today, cold front pushes in late Thursday

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On March 22, 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification.

Virginia was the 38th state to ratify it in 2020, and supporters contend it should have taken effect two years after the vote. That effective date occurred on Jan. 27.

The amendment has not been added because some say it took states too long, and the process needs to start again.

