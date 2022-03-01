5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 1, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida passes 70,000 coronavirus deaths

Despite most key statistics dropping across Florida, the state still added 528 deaths from the weekend, bringing the state's total coronavirus deaths to over 70,000.

The cumulative totals are 70,084 deaths and 5,806,510 infections. Florida is behind California and Texas in both categories.

Florida hospitalizations fell under 3,000 for the first time in two months with 2,922 reported Monday by the U.S. Department and Human Services

2. MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday

Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day.

After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The sides planned to resume talks at 11 a.m. on the ninth straight day of bargaining.

3. Derek Jeter announces surprise departure as CEO of Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter announced Monday he is stepping down as Miami Marlins CEO after 4 1/2 years on the job.

Jeter said the future of the franchise was different from the one he signed up to lead and now was the time for him to step aside.

Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

4. Biden to give first SOTU address today

Tonight will be President Joe Biden's first SOTU address, as he had not been in office long enough last year to deliver an official State of the Union.

During a time of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to include remarks on the invasion in his speech.

Other topics expected in Biden’s address include the latest CDC guidance on masks and the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown for Supreme Court Justice.

You can watch it live on WPTV at 9 p.m.

5. Day 6 of Russian's invasion of Ukraine

A miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles is inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting has intensified on the ground as Russia stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

There're reports that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Ukrainian fighters are putting up a fierce resistance and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies. But civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war with families and children huddling in underground subway stations and other shelters.

On This Day In History

On March 1, 1692, in Salem Village, Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne and Tituba, an enslaved woman from the Barbados, are charged with the illegal practice of witchcraft. Later that day, Tituba, possibly under coercion, confessed to the crime, encouraging the authorities to seek out more Salem witches.

The Salem Witch Trials resulted in the executions of 19 innocent women and men.

