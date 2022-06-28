5 Things To Know On Tuesday, June 28, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Disney puts brakes on Brightline train station stop

The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal Monday evening.

The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa.

Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer released a statement saying the "new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and, as a result, we don't anticipate being part of this project."

2. Jan. 6 Committee calls for short-notice hearing despite recess

The House Jan. 6 Commission will hold a hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. despite the House being on recess, summoning the panel’s nine members from their districts back to Washington.

The committee, which has held five hearings to date, was slated to go on recess until mid-July. What prompted the committee to announce a meeting on roughly 24-hour notice remains unclear.

In its announcement, the Jan. 6 Committee said it would “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

3. Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case

Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Tuesday morning's sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Her lawyers have asked the judge to sentence her to no more than five years imprisonment. Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years behind bars.

4. 46 dead, 16 hospitalized after trailer of migrants found

Officials said 46 people have been found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a tractor-trailer rig containing suspected migrants was found Monday on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio.

Police Chief William McManus said a city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday

Law enforcement said that at least 3 people were taken into custody, but they were not named as suspects in the matter.

5. Florida court hears arguments challenging state's 15-week abortion ban

A challenge to Florida's 15-week abortion ban was discussed for more than seven hours in state circuit court Monday.

A judge is considering whether to put the new law on hold before it takes effect Friday.

Plaintiffs include the American Civil Liberties Union and several women's health clinics in Florida. Another was brought by a Jewish congregation, arguing their religious freedom is at stake.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits Tuesday

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, June 28, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

Sometime after midnight on June 28, 1969, in what is now regarded by many as history’s first major protest on behalf of equal rights for LGBTQ people, a police raid of the Stonewall Inn—a popular gay club located on New York City's Christopher Street—turns violent as patrons and local sympathizers begin rioting against the authorities.

The Stonewall Riots were followed by several days of demonstrations in New York and was the impetus for the formation of the Gay Liberation Front as well as other gay, lesbian and bisexual civil rights organizations. The next year, in 1970, New York's first official gay pride parade set off from Stonewall and marched up 6th Avenue. June was later designated LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the uprising.

