5 Things To Know on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida homeowner insurance crisis could worsen as more companies downgraded

Since January, up to 400,000 homeowners in the Florida have been dropped by their insurance carrier or have received non-renewal letters.

This week, the Insurance Information Institute revealed 27 more companies will have their rating lowered by Demotech, the organization that rates insurance companies.

This could reveal more companies on the brink of insolvency, adding to what's being described as a homeowners insurance crisis in Florida.

Florida homeowner insurance crisis could worsen as more companies downgraded

2. Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday includes new items

For the first time, Florida has included what it calls "learning aides" as part of the back-to-school tax-free holiday. Shoppers won't pay sales tax on toys that teach.

Learning aides like puzzles priced up to $30 are tax-free. Most clothing items and shoes $100 or less are also tax-free. Last year it was items $60 or less.

The Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through Aug. 7 and applies to online purchases as well. For a complete list of tax-free items, click here.

Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday includes new items, bigger savings

3. New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff

St. Lucie Public Schools and union leaders negotiated a new compensation schedule for the 2022-2023 school year.

Starting salaries for district teachers will increase from around $45,000 a year to $47,500. The minimum pay for all support staff is also increasing to $15 per hour.

All employees are scheduled to receive a one-time bonus of $426.44 on August 12, which represents a take-home paycheck of $300.

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff

4. Mega Millions hits third highest jackpot ever

Mega Millions is expected to have its third-largest jackpot ever on Tuesday, reaching at least $810 million.

If you take the lump sum, the amount will be somewhat lower than the advertised jackpot. For instance, April's $20 million jackpot win paid out $11.9 million in cash.

Numbers will be drawn for Tuesday’s drawing at 11 p.m. ET. If no one hits all six numbers on Tuesday, Friday’s jackpot will be even larger.

Mega Millions hits third highest jackpot ever

5. Ghislaine Maxwell sent to Florida low-security federal prison

Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking, has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida to serve out a 20-year sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move to Tallahassee FCI, which was said to have been carried out on Friday, according to a source on Maxwell's defense team, ABC News reported.

60-year-old Maxwell was convicted of conspiring with Epstein to recruit minors to abuse them.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. A judge has declined to throw out Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror’s failure to disclose he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday, April 1, 2022, refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Epstein abuse several teenage girls.



Today's Forecast

Dampest day of the week

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On July 26, 1775, the U.S. postal system is established by the Second Continental Congress, with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general. Franklin (1706-1790) put in place the foundation for many aspects of today’s mail system.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."