5 Things To Know On Tuesday, January 4, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida Surgeon General and Gov. DeSantis propose less COVID-19 testing

At a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state will be shifting focus to testing "high-value" patients as cases surge due to the Omicron variant.

The governor suggested the testing problems are to blame, in part, on Floridians who don't necessarily need to get screened for COVID-19.

Florida’s surgeon general said he will release testing guidelines by Wednesday that will urge people without symptoms to refrain from getting swabbed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 testing crunch will 'be the reality'

2. NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA's successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers.

Officials said Monday that the huge sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.

Controllers had to reset Webb's solar panel following the Christmas launch to draw more power. They also repointed the telescope to limit sunlight on six overheating motors.

NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

3. How schools are handling the surge as students return to the classroom

The omicron variant of COVID-19 will be on the minds of many students and parents as children in Palm Beach County head back to the classroom on Wednesday.

Teachers are expected to return to work Tuesday ahead of students, but how many teachers are coming back is the big question.

The school district said it is implementing mandatory masks for all employees and visitors in doors starting Tuesday, and students are strongly encouraged to wear masks when they return.

Omicron variant causes concerns as Palm Beach County students return to class

4. FDA approves Pfizer vaccine booster shot for kids as young as 12

The Food and Drug Administration has issued approval for a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in adolescents in May, and the CDC has recommended adults seek a booster shot six months after their final dose. That means that many teens will immediately be eligible for additional shots as soon as they are available.

The move comes as the U.S. deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases and a 66% rise in child hospitalizations caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine booster shot for kids as young as 12

5. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four out of 11 federal charges

The jury found former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of four of the 11 criminal counts she faced. She was found not guilty on four other counts. The jury deadlocked on the three other charges.

Holmes, 37, faced 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough.

Holmes now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four out of 11 federal charges

Today's Forecast

Chilly morning and pleasant afternoon, but warming up this week

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Elected in 1964, Patsy T. Mink is sworn in on January 4, 1965, as the first Asian American woman and first woman of color to serve in the U.S. Congress.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."