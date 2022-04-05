5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 5, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets support from 3 Republican senators

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a new burst of bipartisan energy as she seeks to become the first Black woman on the high court.

The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions on Monday evening ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination and as Democrats are pushing to confirm Jackson by the end of the week.

They join Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who announced last week that she would back Jackson.

2. Florida universities send political viewpoint survey to staff, students

A survey meant to suss out the political leanings of students and employees and the political climate on their campuses was sent out at Florida universities.

The measure passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law last year by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requires public universities to conduct an annual assessment of viewpoints and freedom of expression on campuses. The Board of Governors and State Board of Education will be required to compile and publish the results.

The survey differs between students and faculty, with students being asked 21 questions and employees 24 questions.

Answers range from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree” on statements such as “I feel that it is important to be able to express my political viewpoints without fear of negative consequences” and “I feel comfortable speaking up and giving my viewpoints on controversial topics.”

3. The Madness is over

Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

It was the biggest comeback in title game history, surpassing Kentucky's 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998.

UNC has now lost in the title game six times. The Tar Heels are tied for the most runner-up finishes with, coincidentally, Kansas and Duke.

4. Florida ranks 4th in vehicles with rolled-back odometers

It's a crime that costs Americans $1 billion a year, and it's running rampant in Florida. The Sunshine State now ranks fourth in the country in vehicles on the road with rolled-back odometers.

In Florida, when you buy a vehicle "as is," there's no recourse if it falls apart.

Checking the last recorded mileage on any vehicle is fast and free. Log onto the Florida Highway Safety Motor Vehicles website and plug in the VIN.

5. COVID-19 cases climb as Senate debates funding for pandemic resources

Although mask mandates are falling by the wayside across most of the United States following a dramatic drop in coronavirus cases, some states are seeing a different trend thanks to the omicron subvariant BA.2.

New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut have seen COVID-19 cases jump by more than 40% over the last 14-day period as of Saturday, according to The New York Times. Florida saw a 25% increase.

Senate bargainers reached an agreement on a smaller $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. The compromise ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

On This Day In History

Modern rock icon Kurt Cobain dies by suicide on April 5, 1994. His body was discovered inside his home in Seattle, Washington, three days later by Gary Smith, an electrician, who was installing a security system in the house. Despite indications that Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana, killed himself, some skeptics questioned the circumstances of his death and pinned responsibility on his wife, Courtney Love.

