5 Things To Know On Thursday, September 16, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. The latest in the search for Gabby Petitio:

Police have named Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Loved ones say they last heard from Petito on Aug. 25 while in Wyoming during the couple's cross-country journey. Laundrie returned home to Florida with her van, but without Petitio and hired a lawyer.

A police report says the couple was seen arguing on Aug. 12. The report says Laundrie told police he and Gabby had issues that were building after traveling together for months. The report says Petito was slapping Laundrie, he grabbed her face and pushed her away while trying to lock her out of the van, but she got inside.

Gabby Petito: New evidence revealed involving missing North Port woman

2. SpaceX successfully launches first all-civilian mission:

SpaceX conducted the Inspiration4 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida Wednesday night in a trip organized and financed by billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman.

The four-person crew will spend three days in space orbiting the Earth before splashing back down in Florida.

The Dragon capsule is expected to reach an altitude of 357 miles, which is just beyond the Hubble Space Telescope.

SpaceX successfully launches first all-civilian mission

3. Florida still has billions in unspent federal pandemic relief:

Florida has about $10 billion remaining from its allotment of the Education Stabilization Fund and nearly $727 million remains on hand for housing aid.

While Florida ranks ninth in spending the education funds, the latest info shows just 21 percent of the state's more than $13 billion education pot is gone. Florida was also the only state to refuse a $820 million program to feed school kids.

When it comes to housing aid, the OUR Florida distribution program has handed out just 16 percent of its nearly $870 million to date. That's a bump from 2 percent in July, but bigger states, like Texas, have already handed out 65 percent.

Florida still has $10 billion for pandemic school recovery

4. Fencing going back up around Capitol ahead of weekend rally:

Congressional security officials have approved the reinstallation of a temporary fence around the Capitol as they prepare for a Saturday rally in defense of the insurrectionists who stormed the building on Jan. 6.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that it is “aware of concerning online chatter” about the demonstration.

While it is still unclear how large the rally will be, security officials who were overwhelmed and underprepared during the January attack of former President Donald Trump’s supporters say they will be ready if there is unrest

Fencing going back up around Capitol ahead of weekend rally

5. Pitbull voices support to save Palm Beach International Raceway:

Rapper Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, announced Tuesday he is joining 10,000 celebrities, car enthusiasts, residents and leaders who are backing a plan to reshape the Palm Beach International Raceway.

The Palm Beach International Raceway, which was built in 1964, has been considered for demolition to make way for distribution and warehouse space.

Supporters believe a revamped raceway would infuse tens of millions of dollars into the county and provide more than 150 seasonal and year-round jobs.

Pitbull, other big names voice support save

Today's Forecast

Heat index values in the triple digits and scattered storms:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On September 16, 1932, in his cell at Yerwada Jail in Pune, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest of the British government’s decision to separate India’s electoral system by caste.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."