5 Things To Know On Thursday, November 18, 2021

1. Florida lawmakers pass plan to block vaccine mandates, plan OSHA withdraw

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the special legislative session on vaccine mandates as he waged a legal and media campaign against vaccine mandates created by the Biden Administration.

The most contentious measure would prevent private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Additionally, it bars schools and governments in the state from having vaccine mandates and allows parents to sue schools with masking requirements. Another bill would block the public release of records regarding state investigations of vaccine policies in businesses.

2. Speaking of vaccine mandates, Disney Cruises to require it for passengers 5 and up

Beginning on Jan. 13, 2022, all Disney Cruise Line guests five and up will be required to be vaccinated.

Currently, Disney's ships requires all vaccine-eligible guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, at the time of sailing.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

3. Second day of jury deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse trial end with no verdict

Jurors deliberating the murder charges against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, did not return a verdict after the second day of deliberations. They will resume deliberations Thursday at 9 a.m.

During deliberations Wednesday, the jury asked the court if it could rewatch videos presented during the trial, which the judge allowed.

The defense asked the judge to declare a mistrial before the jury reaches a decision, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors.

4. Florida reports record-high manatee deaths

More than 1,000 manatees have died in Florida this year, according to a tally from the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The number is a sharp jump from 2020 when the state reported 637 manatee deaths.

Manatees are currently listed as a "threatened" species. However, conservationists are asking Congress to designate the marine mammals as "endangered," which would provide more protections for the animals.

Lynne Sladky/AP FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light plant warms the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Manatees are starving to death by the hundreds along Florida's east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the sea grass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a Florida House committee on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

5. Online fundraiser for family of 14-year-old found dead surpasses $50,000 goal

A family friend of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in Palm Beach Gardens has organized an online fundraiser to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass. His cause of death remains under investigation.

The $50,000 fundraising goal had already been surpassed by Wednesday morning.

On This Day In History

On November 18, 1978, Peoples Temple founder Jim Jones leads hundreds of his followers in a mass murder-suicide at their agricultural commune in a remote part of the South American nation of Guyana. Many of Jones’ followers willingly ingested a poison-laced punch while others were forced to do so at gunpoint. The final death toll at Jonestown that day was 909; a third of those who perished were children.

