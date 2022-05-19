5 Things To Know on Thursday, May 19, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed the production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supplies from overseas.

A domestic shortage emerged after the safety-related closure of the country's largest formula manufacturing plant.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration said the agency was streamlining its review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping more formula into the U.S.

2. Lawsuit filed against Florida's insurance commissioner

Leon County by the Restoration Association of Florida (RAF) and a contractor, Air Quality Assessors, have filed a lawsuit targeting Florida's insurance commissioner in the latest development in the state's ongoing homeowners insurance crisis.

According to the lawsuit from the RAF, the change violated public policy by allowing, "American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida and Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company to change consumers' insurance policies. Those changes restricted homeowners' rights regarding repair work and violated Florida's Homeowner Claims Bill of Rights."

"It would cut away the access that homeowners have to be reimbursed for prevailing party fees, so if they hire a lawyer, it would be out of their own pocket," Richie Kidwell, the president of RAF, said. "So, somebody with $10,000 indemnity coming back to them, they would have to pay the majority of that portion to an attorney instead of fixing their home."

State lawmakers will meet Monday in a special session to look at ways to curb soaring premiums and policy cancellations for homeowners. At last check, lawmakers had yet to receive the major property insurance bills for the special session.

3. Florida Democrats make final plea for rent relief

Democrats in the Florida House made a final push for the Legislature to take up rent control in next week's special session on property insurance.

On average, Floridians have seen rent increases exceeding 28% in the last year, according to research by Florida Atlantic University.

During a Wednesday news conference, Democrats again tried for change, hoping to stir up support within the GOP majority that leadership would consider taking up rent issues when lawmakers return Monday to the Capitol.

4. US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada.

Health officials said on Wednesday they are looking into whether the case is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa and the rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there.

Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox. Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks, but the disease is fatal for up to 1 in 10 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/AP This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

5. Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday received a briefing about what Americans can expect during hurricane season. He told reporters: "We know hurricanes are coming our way. They grow more extreme every season."

This year, Colorado State, the University of Arizona and Accuweather are all forecasting a busier-than-average hurricane season.

Kenneth Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, frequently points out that the United States has had more category 4 and 5 hurricanes make landfall from 2017 to 2021 than from 1963 to 2016.

On This Day In History

On May 19, 1536, Anne Boleyn, the infamous second wife of King Henry VIII, is executed on charges including adultery, incest and conspiracy against the king.

