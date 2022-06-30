5 Things To Know on Thursday, June 30, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida meningococcal outbreak worsens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Florida is seeing the worst Meningococcal outbreak in U.S history.

According to the CDC, there have been 26 cases and seven deaths from the disease in Florida.

The disease is mostly spread through saliva and close, lengthy contact. Health officials are now urging people to get vaccinated.

Doctors continue to urgently plead with people to get meningitis vaccine as Florida outbreak worsens

2. Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Boca Raton attorney Larry Klayman, the PGA Tour and its partner, the DP World Tour, are listed as defendants.

It claims that suspending golfers who play in the LIV Golf tournaments is anti-competitive in the free-agent marketplace

The lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status, claims Klayman purchased admission to three PGA Tour events and "is committed to" purchasing tickets to the Players Championship and the Honda Classic. As a result, Klayman claims "the proposed plaintiff class of similarly-situated Florida residents have suffered damages greater than $30,000.

Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County

3. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to officially retire today, Jackson to be sworn in

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced he will officially retire at noon on Thursday.

Breyer's retirement is not a surprise. He informed the president earlier this year that he would step down after the current term. The court will release its final opinions of the term at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed Breyer. The Senate confirmed Jackson by a 53-47 vote in April.

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to officially retire Thursday, Jackson to be sworn in

4. 1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping.

Till was killed after witnesses said he whistled at Carolyn Bryant Donham in Mississippi.

Two white men, one of whom was married to Donham at the time, were arrested but later acquitted.

Donham was never arrested, and Till relatives in the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation now want her taken into custody.

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

5. FCC commissioner wants TikTok removed

A Trump-appointed commissioner to the Federal Communications Commission said he wants TikTok removed from app stores citing security concerns.

Brendan Carr posted a letter he sent to Apple and Google claiming that China’s ruling party was obtaining user data.

Carr is asking Apple and Google to respond to him by July 8 either by removing TikTok from their app stores or explain how the app does not violate their policies.

FCC commissioner wants TikTok removed from App Store

Today's Forecast

Scattered showers possible, heat index in the triple digits

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, June 30, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 30, 1934, Nazi leader Adolf Hitler purges members of his own Nazi party in Night of the Long Knives.

The leadership of the Nazi Storm Troopers (SA), whose four million members had helped bring Hitler to power in the early 1930s, was especially targeted. Hitler feared that some of his followers had taken his early “National Socialism” propaganda too seriously and thus might compromise his plan to suppress workers’ rights in exchange for German industry making the country war-ready.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."