5 Things To Know on Thursday, June 23, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County places affordable housing bond on November's ballot

Four out of six Palm Beach County commissioners gave the greenlight for a $200 million housing bond to be put on the November ballot.

According to the agenda, the money would go toward building and acquiring condos, single family homes, rental units and town homes. The housing will be available for households earning up to 140% of the area median income.

If approved by voters in November, the 20-year bond issue could be issued sometime next year.

Affordable housing approved for Palm Beach County

2. Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements.

Gillum, 42, who ran for governor as a Democrat and lost to Ron DeSantis in 2018, denied the allegations and said there is a "target on my back."

Gillum ais charged with 19 counts of wire fraud and with making false statements to FBI agents. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison, if convicted.

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud, conspiracy charges

3. Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

The House's Jan. 6 committee will have it's next hearing today, but plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens.

Chairman Bennie Thompson tells reporters the committee is receiving “a lot of information,” including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office.

The panel is also in talks with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She has responded to the panel’s request to appear, Thompson says.

Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

4. Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.

The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release.

The state’s python removal program runs for two weeks in August. Participants compete for prizes, including $2,500 for capturing the most pythons.

Conservancy of Southwest Florida





5. See five planets aligned tomorrow morning

A spectacular sky show is taking place that hasn't been seen in almost two decades, and won't be seen again until 2040.

Get a clear view of the horizon and look southeast. You’ll see Mercury very close to the horizon, then Venus, the brightest, Mars, Jupiter, and the highest in the sky will be Saturn.

The best time to get a view is from 3:40 a.m. to 4:40 a.m. on Friday morning.

Five planets align for show Friday

Today's Forecast

Low rain chances today and tomorrow

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 23, 1972, Title IX of the education amendments of 1972 is enacted into law. Title IX prohibits federally funded educational institutions from discriminating against students or employees based on sex.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."