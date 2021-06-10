5 Things To Know On Thursday, June 10, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. History curriculum standards take center stage for Florida Department of Education

Multiple states have made changes to state curriculum to specifically outlaw the possibility of teaching "critical race theory." The theory is defined by Education Week as having at its core "that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."

The theory isn’t taught in Florida at the K-12 level, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said a rule change being considered Thursday will ban the theory completely.

The Florida Education Association is taking issue with the Florida Department of Education’s plans to consider changes to curriculum requirements, saying the changes appear to have a "political, rather than educational, motive."

2. Reminder: It's alligator mating season

Living in Florida means we share the state with an estimated 1.3 million alligators.

A 43-year-old woman was bitten by a 7-foot alligator while walking her dog on a leash along a small pond in Palm Harbor. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital where she's being treated for her injuries to her lower leg.

June is the end of alligator mating season during which the reptiles can be more aggressive. Rising temperatures increase an alligator's metabolism, which means they begin seeking prey, according to FWC.

3. Speaking of big scary lizards: Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens today

This morning Universal Studios in Orlando will open 'Jurassic World VelociCoaster' to the public. They have been letting some guests ride during a technical run.

It's Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster and even has the blessing of 'Jurassic World's executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Watch below as WPTV's T.A. Walker tries out the new coaster.

4. Martin County deputies arrest multiple sex offenders altering their driver's licenses

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning business owners to be on the lookout for doctored driver's licenses when hiring potential employees.

"On the Florida driver's license, it'll say sexual predator. It'll actually have the verbiage," said Lt. Yesenia Carde. “So, look for that. If they're a sexual offender, it'll just have a statute number. It begins with 943.”

Carde's message to businesses is to check the bottom right corner of licenses for alterations, scuffs and even white-out.

5. Allies hope to bond, look beyond virus at G-7 summit in UK:

Leaders of some of the world’s richest nations will be meeting at the English seaside for a three-day Group of Seven summit in a world that has majorly changed since their last gathering two years ago.

Helping countries recover from the pandemic will top the agenda when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

Other key issues that will be discussed are climate change, issues involving China and Russia, Brexit and more.

On June 10, 1752, Benjamin Franklin flies a kite during a thunderstorm and collects ambient electrical charge in a Leyden jar, enabling him to demonstrate the connection between lightning and electricity.

