5 Things To Know On Thursday, December 9, 2021

1. Boyfriend of abducted Miami-Dade pregnant woman charged with murder

Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was abducted in Miami-Dade.

Xavier Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and battery.

Human remains were found Wednesday during the search, but the Medical Examiner's Office has not positively identified the remains as Andeae Lloyd's.

2. Officials approve experimental plan to feed Florida's starving manatees

Manatee populations throughout the Sunshine State are at risk of dying and researchers say lack of food is to blame.

More than 1,000 manatees, about 15 percent of the state’s total population, have died this year.

The record-setting number has sparked a massive response effort from state and federal agencies to feed the manatees lettuce in a way that hydrates them.

3. Palm Beach County creates Hispanic majority district

Big changes are coming for District 3 in Palm Beach County now that county commissioners have approved a new boundary map.

The district, which used to include only part of Greenacres, will now include the entire city of Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lake Clare Shores and parts of Lake Worth Beach.

The majority of District 3 is now made up of Hispanic residents, making it the Hispanic majority district.

4. Nikki Fried reprimanded by Florida Commission on Ethics

A state ethics panel found probable cause Florida's agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried violated the law by failing to initially disclose more than $400,000 in lobbying income while announcing a bid for governor.

The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Fried did not correctly disclose lobbying income on financial forms from 2017 and 2018. A Republican Party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June after Fried amended her filings to reflect the previously unreported income.

Spokesman Drew Godinich said Fried voluntarily amended the information after her accountant brought it to her attention. He said Fried intends to appeal the decision.

5. Jury begins deliberating in Josh Duggar child porn trial

A federal jury in Arkansas has begun deliberations in the trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar, accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Duggar was charged in April after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace.

On This Day In History

On December 9, 1979, a commission of scientists declare that smallpox has been eradicated. The disease, which carries around a 30 percent chance of death for those who contract it, is the only infectious disease afflicting humans that has officially been eradicated.

