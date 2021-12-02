5 Things To Know On Thursday, December 2, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Suspect in 14-year-old Ryan Rogers' death arrested

Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed to WPTV that an arrest in Ryan Rogers' death has been made in Miami-Dade County.

Police said the suspect's name is being withheld at this time. We'll learn more at a news conference at 10 a.m. which you can watch at the link above.

The 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said.

Arrest made in killing of Ryan Rogers

2. Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser's account

The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she's made inconsistent statements about Maxwell's participation in the abuse. She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.

Elizabeth Williams/AP In this courtroom sketch, defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, left, confers with Ghislaine Maxwell after making an argument to Judge Nathan regarding the removal of a juror due to holiday travel plans that would disrupt the trial schedule during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. A longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was "Number 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's operations. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

3. Doctor believes new COVID variant already in Florida

Omicron is here in America. The variant came from South Africa. The person carrying it traveled from the African nation on Nov. 20 and by the 29th they tested positive in San Francisco.

"It came from South Africa and probably in an immune-suppressed infected person, probably someone with HIV," Dr. Ira Longini a professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida said.

Longini said he believes the Omicron variant is already here in Florida. He believes one way to fight this new variant is to get vaccinated.

Doctor believes new COVID variant already in Florida

4. 15-year-old charged with 4 counts of murder in Michigan high school shooting

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges Wednesday against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is being charged as an adult.

McDonald said the teen also faces one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Bond was denied in the case.

15-year-old charged with 4 counts of murder in Michigan high school shooting

5. Women's tennis suspends all tournaments in China

WTA has announced a suspension of all tournaments in China after the silencing of sexual assault allegations made by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.

It is the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body — and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.

Mike Groll/AP Peng Shuai, of China, returns a shot against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Today's Forecast

Still a chilly start, but a little warmer than yesterday morning

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On December 2, 2001, the Enron Corporation files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New York court, sparking one of the largest corporate scandals in U.S. history.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."