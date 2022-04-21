5 Things To Know On Thursday, April 21, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

The Florida Senate has passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

The Republican-controlled chamber approved the bill Wednesday, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney and homeowners in central Florida.

2. Nikki Fried sues Biden administration over marijuana and guns

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried plans to sue President Joe Biden's administration to block a federal rule that prohibits medical marijuana users from purchasing firearms or maintaining concealed weapon permits.

The lawsuit focuses on a federal form that asks if a gun buyer is an unlawful user of drugs and mentions marijuana is illegal under federal law.

Obtaining both a concealed weapons permit and a medical marijuana license isn't an issue in Florida. Fried said she holds both cards.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, pictured here during an April 2022 interview at WPTV, is suing the federal government to block a federal rule that prohibits medical marijuana users from purchasing firearms or maintaining concealed weapon permits.

3. Nelly drops out, replaced by Steve Aoki at SunFest

Nelly appears to have spurned SunFest for New Orleans.

Paul Jamieson, executive director of SunFest, announced Wednesday that Nelly "had an unavoidable scheduling conflict" with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival that forced him to drop out of the lineup.

But taking his place will be Miami-born electronic dance music sensation Steve Aoki.

John Amis/AP Nelly arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

4. How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower

The Lyrid meteor shower, named after the constellation Lyra, will peak late in the evening on April 21 and again late in the evening on April 22 in the Northern Hemisphere.

Spotting meteors this year may be a little more challenging than in the past because the waning moon is nearly full in the sky. Because of the expected brightness, sky watchers may have better luck seeing some meteors after the peak late on April 23 or April 24 when the moon is smaller.

At its peak and in ideal conditions, patient observers will be able to spot anywhere between 10 and 15 meteors per hour, but throughout the Lyrids’ long history, astronomers have noted rare outbursts of up to 100 meteors per hour.

Adobe

5. New omicron variant beginning to spread in U.S.

BA.2 is still the dominant variant in the U.S., but BA.2.12.1 now accounts for nearly 20% of all new COVID-19 infections in the country, marking a quick increase from the 11% of cases reported last week, according to CDC data.

Health officials there also believe this latest variant is up to 27% more transmissible than ba.2, which is already more infectious than the original omicron variant.

There is no evidence at this time that BA.2.12.1 causes more severe symptoms or disease.

Scripps National At-home COVID-19 test

On This Day In History

On the afternoon of April 21, 1966, a bar crawl in New York’s West Village leads to an important early moment in the gay liberation movement. In what will be dubbed the “Sip-In,” Dick Leitsch, Craig Rodwell and John Timmons publicly identify themselves as gay and demand to be served anyway, challenging the unofficial but widespread practice of banning gay customers from bars.

