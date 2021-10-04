5 Things To Know On Monday, October 4, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found:

Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Saturday that search crews located the body of a woman they believe is Miya Marcano.

The body was discovered at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the wooded area of Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando. Searchers located a purse containing Marcano's identification near the body.

Marcano, 19, disappeared on Sept. 24, shortly after maintenance worker Armando Caballero, 27, was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. Caballero was found dead Monday after apparently killing himself, according to authorities.

2. Abortion, guns and more on the Supreme Court docket:

As the Supreme Court begins a new term abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by President Donald Trump.

The court remains closed to the public. Only lawyers involved in the cases and reporters who regularly cover the court will be on hand, and anyone not arguing will have to wear a mask. The court is also requiring negative COVID-19 tests from lawyers and reporters who want to be in the courtroom.

The public will continue to be able to listen live to the proceedings, another change made during the pandemic, but Monday will be the first time live audio of courtroom proceedings will be available, via a link on the court’s website.

3. Nikolas Cruz faces trial, but not for Parkland shooting:

Jury selection begins Monday on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

No date has been set for the charges of killing 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others, which has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments over witnesses and evidence. It may start in the next few months.

Cruz, 23, faces a possible 15-year sentence if convicted of attempted criminal battery on a law enforcement officer and three lesser charges. If Cruz is convicted of attacking Beltran, prosecutors can argue that is an aggravating factor when they seek his execution during the penalty phase of his murder trial if convicted.

4. Will you have to be vaccinated to fly? It depends:

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to their position as government contractors and President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

Delta said it was still evaluating Biden’s order. The airline previously said it will require vaccination or weekly testing and impose surcharges on unvaccinated employees.

Senator Dianne Feinstein has proposed legislation that would require all travelers taking domestic flights to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

5. COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages:

Florida suffered by far the most death of any state during that period, with the virus killing about 17,000 residents since the middle of June. Texas was second with 13,000 deaths.

Florida and Texas account for 15% of the country's population, but more than 30% of the nation's deaths since the nation crossed the 600,000 threshold.

Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who has analyzed publicly reported state data, said it's safe to say at least 70,000 of the last 100,000 deaths were in unvaccinated people.

