5 Things To Know On Monday, November 8, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County schools move up date for optional masks

The School District of Palm Beach County's universal and sweeping mask mandate for students will be scaled back today, with parents once again having the ability to opt their child out of wearing a facial covering in school.

The move is happening a week earlier than planned after a judge dismissed a challenge to the ban on Florida school mask mandates from several school districts.

Administrative Judge Brian A. Newman rejected the case from school officials in Miami-Dade, Leon, Duval, Orange, Broward and Alachua counties, finding that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority to impose the rule.

Mask mandate lifted at Palm Beach County schools

2. Palm Beach County student goes missing during ROTC field trip

A 16-year-old Palm Beach County student is missing after a ROTC field trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Mia Brailford was last seen by her roommate around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in a tent they were sharing, but she wasn't present at morning check-in.

Investigators urge anyone who has heard from Mia or has information about her whereabouts, to call (706) 647-7411.

Palm Beach County student missing after ROTC field trip

3. Later, Gator! UF cleans house after big loss

A person familiar with the decision said Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday.

Head coach Dan Mullen parted with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina.

Mullen is scheduled to address the staff changes Monday afternoon.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach Jon Hevesy have been fired.

4. Democrats and Republicans able to build a bridge over infrastructure bill

The House of Representatives finally passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package late Friday.

Since August, the bill had been held up when it passed the Senate with a 69-30 vote.

In the House, the vote was 228-206— with more than a dozen Republicans joining all, but six Democrats in voting for the bill.

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

5. Come on in! Visitors welcome in the US with new rules

The U.S. is easing restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

New rules go into effect Monday that allow nonessential travel across America's land borders for vaccinated visitors.

U.S. towns on the southern border are hoping Monday’s reopening will bring a flood of visitors to the businesses that rely on the

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

Today's Forecast

Chilly morning and delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On November 8, 1895, physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen (1845-1923) becomes the first person to observe X-rays, a significant scientific advancement that would ultimately benefit a variety of fields, most of all medicine, by making the invisible visible.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."