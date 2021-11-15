5 Things To Know On Monday, November 15, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Local Cuban community rally in solidarity ahead of island protests

Tensions are high in Cuba, as activists vow to move ahead with a march scheduled for Monday while the island’s government insists it won't take place.

The “Civic March for Change” is led by civil society groups who have called for peaceful protests across Cuba to demand respect for human rights and the release of hundreds of people still imprisoned following the largest public protests seen in decades held this past July 11th.

Local groups gathered at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail On Sunday to show support and solidarity ahead of Monday's protests on the island nation.

2. 9-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Astroworld Festival

Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Blount, who was in a medically induced coma for days following Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert in Houston, is now the tenth victim to die following the tragedy.

A lawsuit filed by his family says the child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death.”

3. Health CEO ‘apparent winner’ in tight District 20 Congressional primary

Health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick maintained a five-vote margin in the final recount for the Democratic nomination in a Florida congressional race.

Final but unofficial results Friday showed Cherfilus-McCormick ahead of Dale Holness, a Broward County commissioner, for the party’s nomination in U.S. House District 20.

The Democratic primary earlier this month was a special election for the seat long held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

4. Biden plans to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday

Today, President Joe Biden plans to sign the $1 trillion infrastructure plan with money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more.

The five-year spending package would be paid for by tapping $210 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states have halted, along with an array of smaller pots of money, like petroleum reserve sales and spectrum auctions for 5G services.

But what about the Build Back Better Bill? Democrats are now aiming to vote on the safety net bill before Thanksgiving. House passage would send the legislation to the Senate, where it will need the support of all 50 Democrats to find its way to Biden's desk.

5. 'Miya's Law' filed in Florida Senate to improve apartment safety

Lawmakers Friday morning filed Miya's Law, which was prompted by the killing of 19-year-old Miya Marcano earlier this year.

Police believe a maintenance worker attacked and killed Marcano at her home in September. They said he was able to gain access with a master key — despite having a criminal background.

In a statement, the FAA said the bill "would codify industry best practices related to employee background screening and apartment access protocols."

Today's Forecast

Delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s and sunny skies:

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On November 15, 1867, the first stock ticker is unveiled in New York City. The advent of the ticker ultimately revolutionized the stock market by making up-to-the-minute prices available to investors around the country.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m.