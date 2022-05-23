5 Things To Know On Monday, May 23, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida special session on property insurance starts today

Florida lawmakers will begin the special session to reform the state's property insurance market today.

Four bills filed late Friday in the state House and Senate would create a new $2 billion reinsurance fund in which insurers can purchase insurance to help insulate them from risk.

The bills also would allow homeowners with roofs 15 years or older to get an inspection of their condition before insurers deny them coverage.

2. Presumptive case of monkeypox probed in South Florida

Health officials in Broward County and the CDC are investigating a "presumptive" case of monkeypox, which appears to be related to international travel.

The person is in isolation, and local Department of Health officials were notifying people who may have been exposed to the patient.

The Florida Department of Health said in its news release that risk of exposure is low since its requires contact with lesions or items that have been contaminated by lesions.

3. State's coronavirus numbers at highest in months

Coronavirus is surging in Florida with cases at the highest level since mid-February. Florida reported 60,204 new cases in the last week.

The positivity rate is the greatest since early February at 13.4%, nearly thee times above the target 5%.

Hospitalizations are at the most since mid-March and 270 deaths have been reported in two weeks.

4. First formula flights from Europe arrive

The first shipment of 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula from Europe arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

The Biden administration has dubbed the effort "Operation Fly Formula," as it struggles to address nationwide shortages of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties, after the closure of the country's largest domestic manufacturing plant in February due to safety issues.

Altogether about 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow's milk protein allergy, will arrive this week.

4. Dubai developer to buy Florida condo collapse site for $120M

A billionaire developer from Dubai is set to purchase the site of a South Florida condominium that collapsed last June, killing 98 people, for $120 million after no other bids were submitted by the Friday evening deadline for next week's auction.

Michael Fay, of Avison Young, said hundreds of potential buyers had shown interest in the property, but none were ultimately prepared to match the strong initial bid of Hussain Sajwani, of DAMAC Properties.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is investigating the cause of the collapse, a process that is expected to take years.

