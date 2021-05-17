5 Things To Know On Monday, May 17, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. You could have more than 1 tax refund waiting:

Today is the deadline for filing a 2020 tax return, but it is also the deadline for more than one million taxpayers to claim their refund for their 2017 taxes.

The IRS says unclaimed tax refunds from 2017 amount to more than $1.3 billion. If a person doesn’t claim it, the unclaimed money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

Find more information about the unclaimed 2017 refunds, and this year’s May 17 deadline, on IRS.gov.

2. Wanna bet? Florida lawmakers reconvene for special session on gambling:

Today Florida lawmakers will reconvene to consider a new 30-year gaming compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe that would expand gambling and legalize sports betting in the country's third most populous state.

But the fate of the new compact is uncertain because of opposition from some business groups and legislative conservatives who object to expanding gambling on moral grounds

If the Legislature ratifies the agreement reached last month by the Tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Seminoles will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its seven casinos.

3. Where the major retailers stand on masks:

Employees and customers that are fully vaccinated won't have to wear masks at Publix, Trader Joe's, Walmart, or Costco.

Target is keeping its mask mandate, but is considering making changes to its policies on masks.

Home Depot, CVS, and Harris Teeter will keep their mask mandate in place, but will review the new CDC guidance and re-evaluate store policies.

4. Where the major theme parks stand on masks and more:

Universal Orlando and Disney World both announced Friday that guests will no longer be required to wear masks while outdoors starting Saturday. Masks are still required in lines, on rides and while indoors.

SeaWorld Orlando and Tampa’s Busch Gardens are allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

Disney announced they will also be raising capacity. Currently at least one park is scheduled as full for every day in May, June and the first half of July.

5. A Sunshine Baby surprise from our own Stephanie Susskind!

Today's Forecast

Winds picking up through the rest of the work week

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On May 17 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court hands down an unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, ruling that racial segregation in public educational facilities is unconstitutional.

