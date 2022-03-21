5 Things To Know On Monday, March 21, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday at the Capitol.

After meeting privately with senators, this week is when the public questioning will begin.

While opening statements start Monday, questioning is expected to begin on Tuesday. The hearing should conclude on Thursday.

If confirmed, she will make history as the first Black female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

2. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

The Supreme Court said Sunday that Justice Clarence Thomas is currently in the hospital with an infection.

In a statement released to The Economist and Reuters, the high court said that Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday with flu-like symptoms and later diagnosed with an infection.

The court noted that Thomas was treated with intravenous antibiotics and his symptoms are "abating." The statement said Thomas would likely be released from the hospital in the next few days.

3. Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials have defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage.

Russian troops have surrounded and are barraging the strategic southern port city. Ukrainian officials say the Russian military hit an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of Mariupol in return for the capitulation of its defenders.

In other areas, the Russian offensive has floundered to the point where Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition.

4. Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard

A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.

There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said.

5. Hurricanes dominate No. 2 seed Auburn to reach Sweet 16

Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn's power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years.

The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period.

Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week.

Brynn Anderson/AP Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) celebrates after a foul was called against Auburn during the first half in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.

On This Day In History

In the name of African American voting rights, 3,200 civil rights demonstrators in Alabama, led by Martin Luther King Jr., begin a historic march from Selma to Montgomery, the state’s capital on March 21, 1965. Federalized Alabama National Guardsmen and FBI agents were on hand to provide safe passage for the march, which twice had been turned back by Alabama state police at Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

