5 Things To Know On Friday, November 19, 2021

1. DeSantis signs newly-passed bills limiting COVID shot mandates

Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package Thursday to combat White House virus rules.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

OSHA is suspending enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private businesses after a federal appeals court upheld a stay on it last week. The Labor Department’s top lawyer, Seema Nanda, says federal OSHA rules would supersede any state laws that prevent businesses from implementing the requirements on vaccination and testing.

2. House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill

The House has begun final debate on the long-delayed legislation on changes in taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services, education and housing, with a vote expected Friday.

Final approval has been delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke for more than eight hours criticizing the legislation, President Joe Biden and Democrats.

Passage will send the measure to the Senate, where cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin and that chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes.

3. Serena Williams joins calls to find missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai, a former No. 1-ranked player in women’s doubles, hasn't been seen in public since accusing a Chinese former vice premier of forcing her to have sex with him.

The chairman of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, said the WTA is willing to pull its business from China if Peng's allegations aren't investigated and her safety is not fully accounted for.

In a post on Twitter, Serena Williams said Peng's situation must be investigated.

4. Friday's partial lunar eclipse was the longest within 1,000 years

If looked at the sky during the early hours of Friday morning, you saw a once-in-many-lifetimes celestial event.

Partial lunar eclipses aren't that rare, but the length of this one is what makes it special. It lasted from just after 2 a.m. to just before 7 a.m.

The last partial lunar eclipse that stretched longer happened 581 years ago on Feb. 18, 1440. Earth won't see a longer eclipse until Feb 8, 2669.

5. Day 3 of jury deliberations in Rittenhouse trial ends with no verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, faces murder charges in connection with a series of August 2020 shootings during anti-police brutality demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin that left two protesters dead and a third protester injured.

Prior to being dismissed on a third day of deliberations, a member of the jury asked if they could take the jury instructions home. The judge approved the request but reminded jurors that they can't talk about the case.

The defense has asked the judge to declare a mistrial after jurors were allowed to re-watch videos presented during trial. The judge has not ruled on the mistrial request.

On This Day In History

On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of a military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln delivers one of the most memorable speeches in American history. In fewer than 275 words, Lincoln brilliantly and movingly reminded a war-weary public why the Union had to fight, and win, the Civil War.

