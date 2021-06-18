5 Things To Know On Friday, June 18, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Tomorrow is officially a federal holiday

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law making it an officially recognized holiday.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 every year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.

West Palm Beach will be celebrating Juneteenth at the ribbon cutting for the new Heart and Soul Park on Rosemary Ave. You can find a full list of local Juneteenth events here.

City of West Palm Beach to hold Juneteenth celebration, historic park ribbon cutting

2. Man arrested in Delay Beach LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism

Alexander Jerich, 20, is under arrest for criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice, which elevates the crime to a felony.

Jerich was seen by witnesses doing what appeared to be an intentional burnout over the pride crosswalk on Monday, according to police.

If convicted, Jerich may face penalties under Florida's newly passed "Combating Public Disorder Law," which makes it a third-degree felony if someone "willfully and maliciously defaces, injures, or otherwise damages by any means a memorial or historic property."

Arrest in LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism, Delray Beach police say

3. Supreme Court announced two major rulings:

In California v. Texas, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, survived a legal challenge when the Supreme Court ruled that it cannot be struck down on the basis of the elimination of the individual mandate.

The case marks the third time that the Supreme Court has considered a challenge to the law since it was passed in 2010.

In the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, they unanimously ruled in favor of a Catholic foster care agency that refuses to certify same-sex couples as foster parents due to its religious views. Chief Justice John Roberts said the city doesn’t have a “compelling interest” in refusing to contract the agency.

Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act

4. Claudette could to form just before making landfall:

A tropical storm warning is already in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 is expected to strengthen into Claudette later today.

The system is expected to produce up to 8 inches of rain across the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and up to 12 inches throughout the weekend from the central Gulf Coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians.

Claudette could to form just before making landfall

5. West Palm Beach hosting events for veterans:

For the first time ever this Saturday the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is hosting Hometown Heroes where entrance and participation in events like special science experiments, robot wars, miniature golf are all free of charge.

Science Center CEO Kate Arrizza said military veterans, active-duty military, and first responders can register themselves up to four family members.

Military Adaptive Court Sports (MACS) aims to provide therapy and treatment to local disabled veterans and wounded warriors through sports. They will be hosting a two-day mini camp today and Saturday in West Palm Beach at Lake Lytel Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Sports clinic for disabled veterans comes to West Palm Beach

Drier weekend, but stormy pattern returns next week:

On This Day In History

On June 18, 1983, the space shuttle Challenger is launched into space on its second mission. On board the shuttle is Dr. Sally K. Ride, who as a mission specialist, becomes the first American woman to travel into space.

