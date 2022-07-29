5 Things To Know on Friday, July 29, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Fatal crash closing all lanes on I-95 southbound at Okeechobee Blvd.

All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. closed Friday morning after a deadly crash.

Cars are backed up until Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. on the highway.

Drivers should exit I-95 southbound before the 45th St. exit or take Florida's Turnpike.

2. Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

The most talked about game in the lottery for weeks has been the Mega Millions and the game's ever-increasing jackpot after weeks of drawings that haven't yielded a grand prize winner.

The game's jackpot has now soared to a historic $1.1 billion, making it among the largest jackpots ever.

What are your chances of winning? About a 1 in 302.6 million chance.

3. Congress passes bill that promises to boost semiconductor production

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that focuses on boosting the production of semiconductors in the United States.

The bill, which passed in the Senate on Wednesday, is a long-awaited $280 billion legislative package with broad bipartisan support overall, but with some lawmakers coming out against the bill this week.

It now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden to be signed into law. It is expected to inject nearly $300 billion into the American manufacturing industry and boost scientific research.

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talk about the bipartisan effort to pass a bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

4. Jon Stewart express outrage at Republicans' vote against burn pits bill

“I’m used to the hypocrisy … but I’m not used to the cruelty,” comedian Jon Stewart exclaimed as he joined lawmakers and advocates who are pushing to pass the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

Stewart, who has been an unrelenting advocate for military veterans, voiced his anger loudly on Thursday in front of the U.S Capitol.

The legislation would make more healthcare options available to millions of veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq who were exposed to toxic substances in the air during their service, regardless of their knowledge of any disability related to their time serving in the military.

Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart speaks in support of legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards, at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021.

5. At least 8 people dead after Kentucky's catastrophic flooding

At least eight people are dead and hundreds of homes ruined following catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

Rescuers are working around the clock to reach difficult-to-access areas amid continuing storms, officials say the death toll is expected to rise.

As cleanup efforts begin from flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a relief fund has been launched to help in those efforts.

Today's Forecast

Hazy, hot and humid as Saharan dust hangs out for one more day

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, July, 9 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

The U.S. Congress passes legislation establishing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a civilian agency responsible for coordinating America’s activities in space, on July 29, 1958.

