5 Things To Know On Friday, January 21, 2022

1. Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" and "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," has died at age 74.

A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.

"Bat Out of a Hell," his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman, came out in 1977 and became one of the best-selling records in history.

2. Supreme Court won't touch Texas abortion limits as Florida bill moves along

Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court has declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement.

The law bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. It also doesn't provide exemptions for rape or incest.

The Texas ban is likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Florida's 15-week abortion ban took its first step toward becoming law Wednesday afternoon by clearing its first committee hurdle.

3. Florida legislature is in session. Here's what they're considering:



Florida bill would allow cameras in classrooms, microphones on teachers

4. Substitute teacher shortage affecting classrooms countywide

School districts across the state are seeing the impacts of COVID-19 in the classroom. In Palm Beach County alone, almost 1,000 teachers were out on Thursday. This number is continuing to rise.

With more teachers out, many substitues said they are being stretched thin. Some said they often teach multiple classes in one overflow classroom.

In Indian River County nearly 100 district staff, who were previously in all different departments, have received training to go into the classroom as a substitute.

5. Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to "Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules."

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell's lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he'd been sexually abused as a child. He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

