5 Things To Know On Friday, April 16, 2021

1. 'Anti-riot' bill heads to the governor, DeSantis expected to sign

Proposed by the governor following violent Black Lives Matter protests last year, HB 1 allows local police to challenge budgets; opens communities to liability for poor riot control; and creates or strengthens penalties against those it deems rioters.

DeSantis will likely waste little time signing the bill upon its arrival. HB 1 takes effect immediately with his signature.

Opponents now turn to the courts hoping they’ll step up to strike down HB 1 as unconstitutional.

2. Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.

Several other people were injured Thursday night when gunfire erupted at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.

It was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone.

3. Where does Florida stand on masks? Depends on who you ask:

Palm Beach County's mask mandate will remain in place for at least another month, officials announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to school district superintendents throughout the state on Wednesday, urging them to eliminate their current face mask mandates, and instead make facial coverings optional.

Currently, school districts in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties all require students to wear face coverings inside of schools.

4. Testimony ends in Chauvin trial without ex-officer taking stand

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Thursday after wrapping up their witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Next, both sides will deliver their closing arguments on Monday. After that, the jury will be sequestered as they deliberate whether to find Chauvin guilty in Floyd’s death.

Though it was speculated that Chauvin was possibly going to take the stand, he did not. Instead, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination Thursday morning.

5. 23-year-old Florida man wins $235 million POWERBALL jackpot

Thomas Yi, 23, claimed a $235.4 million jackpot prize from the POWERBALL®drawing held on March 27, 2020 at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27.

Yi is the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a POWERBALL jackpot prize.

AP Photo/Alan Diaz Purchased Powerball lottery tickets are shown Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Miami.

On This Day In History

A giant explosion occurs during the loading of fertilizer onto the freighter Grandcamp at a pier in Texas City, Texas, on April 16, 1947. Nearly 600 people lost their lives and thousands were injured when the ship was literally blown to bits.

