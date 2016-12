VERO BEACH, Fla. -- I-95 Southbound lanes are closed in Vero Beach at mile marker 148 after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

FHP says one person died at the scene and another died at Lawnwood Regional Hospital. One other person was injured with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities expect closures to last until approximately 11:00 a.m.