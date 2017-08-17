Worker at Orlando International Airport accused of stealing from elderly couple

ORLANDO-- It's one of the busiest, most-hectic areas of the airport: The security checkpoints that separate hurried passengers from the gates and their flights.

Because TSA agents are focused on the search for weapons and explosives, they might miss a simple theft.

But cameras in the Orlando International Airport are watching everything.

And police say five of them recorded 22-year-old Benedique Denival stealing cash from the wallet of an elderly man he was supposed to be helping through the checkpoint.

Eighty-nine-year-old Thomas Armbruster was in a wheelchair and traveling with his wife, Judith

Police say the camera shows Denival, an employee with the company Bags Inc., grabbing $150 from Armbruster's wallet near the X-ray machine, and pocketing it.

He's charged with exploitation of the elderly and theft, and his company has fired him

This is the second time in less than two months that a worker at the airport has been arrested and charged with stealing money.

A passenger noticed a TSA agent near her bag in June and, when she checked it, her money was gone.

Alexander Shae Johnson had only worked for the Transportation Security Administration for a couple of months. He was arrested and is charged with felony theft.

Passengers are urged by police to keep a close eye on their bags and belongings and report anything suspicious.

