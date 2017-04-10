VIDEO: Lake County sheriff, masked deputies have stern warning for heroin dealers

TAVARES, Fla. - (NBC) - A Central Florida sheriff is gaining national attention after he posted a stern warning to heroin dealers in his county.

The video, posted to YouTube on Friday, features Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell with four undercover, masked members of his department.

Grinnell said he has received calls from concerned residents about heroin overdoses, prompting the video.

As of Monday morning, the video has been viewed more than 5,600 times.

"To the dealers my message to you, were coming for you. As a matter of fact, our undercover agents have already bought heroin from many of you. We are simply awaiting for the arrest warrants to be finalized. So to the dealers I say, enjoy looking over your shoulder and constantly wondering if today is the day. We're coming for you. Enjoy trying to sleep tonight, wondering if tonight is the night our SWAT teams blow your front door off the hinges," says Grinnell in the video.

