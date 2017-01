INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - (NBC) - A group of young fishermen landed quite the catch off the coast of Southwest Florida over the weekend.

Kellen Keglor and his friends, Taylor Danowski and Kane Bryant, were fishing Sunday off the coast of Indian Rocks Beach when they saw a large shark swimming next to their boat.

Keglor said they tossed some bait into the water and the shark quickly snatched it up.

He says the shark disappeared underwater for a brief period of time before jumping out of the water several times.

Keglor estimated the shark to be about 10 to 12 feet long.

He called it a "once in a lifetime fish" and says the "jumping jaws" ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.