Vice President Mike Pence, family enjoy vacation on Sanibel Island

Residents on Sanibel Island in Southwest Florida noticed a familiar face this weekend

Vice President Mike Pence is vacationing on the island with his wife until April 15.

Many residents said they have spotted his motorcade around the island since Saturday. They are staying in a home on the water, in an undisclosed location, with several secret service agents in tow.

Dave and Lynn Padgett, who live close by, hope to see him while cruising on their boat. Other neighbors could also be seen on their boats hoping to wave hello.

However, boaters did keep their distance, as secret service is also monitoring the home from the sea.

"Normally on a beautiful day like today, you would have different people out on the canal and then turn around. Today, none!" said Lynn.

People at local shops took notice of Pence in town, too.

Laurie Glanz at a Sanibel surf shop tweeted to Pence Saturday, hoping he would stop by during her shift. She even wants to buy him one of their t-shirts.

"Every now and then, I'm looking at the door waiting," she said laughing. "I would just like to tell him thank you," said Glanz.

Pence and his wife were also seen attending a Palm Sunday service at the Sanibel Community Church in the morning.

Some flight regulations are in place over the island for the duration of Pence's stay, before he leaves to Asia. The Padgetts are wishing him a wonderful vacation.

"This is a great place to relax, and we're glad he picked Sanibel to enjoy some time off with his family," said Dave Padgett.