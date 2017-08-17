Two teens killed in overnight crash near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; car stolen from Palm Beach Gardens

A horrific crash overnight in Broward County claimed the life of two teens and has two others in the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the crash just before midnight on State Road 84 at the on ramp to I-95 northbound when a blue 2016 Mazda crashed into a concrete barrier wall.

Police say 17-year-old Latroy Martin died at the scene while family said his 14-year-old cousin died after being taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Three other teens were rushed to the hospital as well, with family members telling NBC 6 two of the victims are not conscious at this time. All teens who were hospitalized had to be cut out of the car, according to officials.



Officials say that the car involved had been reported stolen from Palm Beach Gardens.

Story from our news partner NBC 6