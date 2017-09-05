Tolls suspended across Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma

Governor Scott hopes by suspending all tolls Floridians will be able to prepare for any potential storm impacts, gather storm supplies, and evacuate more efficiently if necessary. The tolls will be suspended as long as Hurricane Irma impacts Florida.
In a statement, the governor said, "Ensuring the safety of Florida families and visitors is our top priority and suspending tolls statewide will help people quickly evacuate and make it easier for all Floridians to access important hurricane supplies to ensure they are fully prepared."