Thousands of dead bees wash ashore at Lowdermilk Park Beach in Naples

Thousands of dead bees are washing up on a popular Naples, Florida beach.

Some visitors to Lowdermilk Park Beach said they're staying away after being stung while walking the shoreline. Many people said the bee problem has popped up during the past few days.

"You don't realize what you're really stepping on," said Martha Duff.

"We try to watch out for them because we know they're there," said Felice Petty.

Most residents like Petty and Duff expect to see seaweed or seashells wash up in the waves, but recently, dead or dying bees have been rolling in.

"It's just really between the water and the sand. I've been stung a couple of times, and at first, I didn't know what it was, and then I realized, and then I had an allergic reaction," said Duff.

Bee experts tell NBC2 it is uncommon behavior for bees to wash up on the beach. They said it could be from nearby pesticide spraying, forcing them to the water, or it could be a swarm that flew over the beach that became exhausted and flew into the water.

