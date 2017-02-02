Social media video leads to man's arrest in New York for MLK Rideout in South Florida

NBC MIAMI
12:07 PM, Feb 2, 2017
12:09 PM, Feb 2, 2017

Social media video leads to man's arrest in New York for MLK Rideout in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD POLICE

Police say a video a man posted to social media of him participating in the South Florida Martin Luther King Day Rideout led to his arrest in New York.

Hollywood Police

Police say a video a man posted to social media of him participating in the South Florida Martin Luther King Day Rideout led to his arrest in New York.

Wilfredo Garcia, Jr., 27, was taken into custody last week by the NYPD on charges related to last month's Wheels Up, Guns Down ride, Hollywood Police said Thursday.

 
Police said officers researched social media and found a video Garcia had posted as he rode an ATV on State Road 7 during the January 16 ride. Garcia was arrested at his home in New York and was being held at Rikers Island as he awaits extradition to South Florida.

Garcia faces charges of reckless driving and fleeing and eluding police.

Several agencies from Miami-Dade and Broward made dozens of arrests, towed 74 vehicles and confiscated three guns after hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders took to the streets. Two people were killed in separate crashes related to the event, authorities said.


Story from our news partner NBC MIAMI