Authorities probing if Florida man has ties to terrorism

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) -- A joint terrorism task force is investigating whether a 21-year-old man has connections to terrorism after he was arrested at the New Port Richey, Florida home he shares with his parents.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said on Twitter Wednesday it would be foolish for him to say the case is "definitely not connected to terrorism."

Paramedics were called to the home Wednesday morning after Sherif Elganainy's father became unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital.

His mother called deputies to ask them to check out suspicious fumes she said were in her home.

The sheriff's office says "suspicious materials" were in Elganainy's bedroom.

When deputies attempted to arrest Elganainy, he became violent.

The sheriff's office says one deputy broke his hand and another took a blow to the head.