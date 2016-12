SARASOTA, Fla. - Deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elderly man Wednesday after he attacked a salesman in the parking lot of a local shopping mall.

According to a police affidavit, Linsey Owens, 83, of Sarasota, Fla., became angry after he had received a promotional mailer stating he won a prize.

He drove to the Sarasota Square Mall and told deputies when learned he had to buy a car in order to receive the prize, he became irate, according to the report.

Deputies said Owens got into his car and swerved into Christian Robertson, an employee for Nissan. He was struck in the arm by a mirror.

Owens stopped his car and got out.

Robertson quickly started recording Owens.

Video shows Owens open the trunk of his White Honda and pull out a golf club. Owens is seen striking Robertson in the face and knocking the phone out of Robertson's hand.

Owens got back into his car and drove away.

Deputies later caught up with Owens. He has been arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon. He then bonded out of jail Thursday night.