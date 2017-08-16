2 pit bulls save Florida children from venomous copperhead snake

BRANDON, Fla. - (WFLA/NBC) - When a poisonous snake in Brandon, Fla., slithered into a yard where two young children were playing, the family dogs came to the rescue.

However, the brave and protective dogs paid a price.

One of the heroes, a pit bull named "Slayer," really lived up to his name. But the dog is now recovering in a local veterinary hospital.

"Slayer" and his partner "Paco" killed the snake in the yard where the family's young grandchildren were playing.

Both dogs had to be rushed to an emergency clinic with severe reactions. It was determined they were bitten by a copperhead, which is rarely found in Florida.

The dogs were given anti-venom, but “Slayer” was bitten twice in the face and still in a lot of pain Tuesday.

"They don't ask for anything. All they want is your love, so it's very hard to see them in need, and not be able to do a whole lot for them," grandmother Melissa Butt.

"Paco" was bitten in the elbow and is already back home doing fine.

The organization "Frankie's Friends" has started a fundraising site to help the family pay for emergency care costs.

Courtesy: WFLA via NBC News Channel