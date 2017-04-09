Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Liberty cruise ship passenger

UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for the missing cruise ship passenger. Crews searched for more than 29 hours and covered 1,064 square miles.

----------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

----------------

A cruise ship passenger from Georgia is missing off the Bahamas.

Reco Scott, 32, of Decatur, Georgia, went overboard from the Carnival Liberty 10 miles northwest of the Berry Islands, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

He reportedly went overboard from the ninth deck around 5 a.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard is using a helicopter and cutter to search for Scott.

The Carnival Liberty and two other vessels are also searching for the missing man.