Pasco Co. county teacher receives death threat from former student on Facebook, deputies say

A Pasco County teen has been arrested after she reportedly threatened to kill her former teacher on social media.

On Sunday at approximately 10:51 p.m. Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Desiree Zio, 18, of New Port Richey and charged her with written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Deputies interviewed Zio and she admitted to writing and sending a threat which stated, "I'm going to kill ...." from her mother's Facebook account to the teacher's personal Facebook account. The teacher received the message and it caused her to fear for her life.

Zio told deputies she would go to the teacher's work and kill her by stabbing her with a knife.

Zio was taken into custody on Sunday night.