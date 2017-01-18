Orlando Police warn of phone scams requesting donations for slain Orlando officer Lt. Debra Clayton
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is warning Florida residents about a phone scam that requests donations for Lt. Debra Clayton, the officer gunned down outside of a Walmart in northwest Orlando on Monday, January 9.
Be aware of Phone Scams claiming to be a representative of the Orlando Police Department requesting donations for Lt. Debra Clayton. pic.twitter.com/IAgvKACNPT