Orlando Police warn of phone scams requesting donations for slain Orlando officer Lt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is warning Florida residents about a phone scam that requests donations for Lt. Debra Clayton, the officer gunned down outside of a Walmart in northwest Orlando on Monday, January 9.

Be aware of Phone Scams claiming to be a representative of the Orlando Police Department requesting donations for Lt. Debra Clayton. pic.twitter.com/IAgvKACNPT — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Scammers are calling residents claiming to be a representative of the Orlando police department, requesting donations for the slain officer.

There is only one official GoFundMe account set up for Lt. Clayton and her family.