Orlando Police warn of phone scams requesting donations for slain Orlando officer Lt. Debra Clayton

WFTS webteam
12:59 PM, Jan 18, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is warning Florida residents about a phone scam that requests donations for Lt. Debra Clayton, the officer gunned down outside of a Walmart in northwest Orlando on Monday, January 9.

Scammers are calling residents claiming to be a representative of the Orlando police department, requesting donations for the slain officer.

There is only one official GoFundMe account set up for Lt. Clayton and her family.  

 

