Miami woman accused of drugging, robbing several victims after meeting in clubs

A 21-year-old Miami woman was arrested after police say she robbed three different men of thousands of dollars in expensive jewelry, clothing and other items after meeting them at various clubs.

Liz Rios was arrested Wednesday after being identified by several victims following an investigation. She is charged with multiple counts, including grand theft and drug possession.

According to their report, police say Rios met the men in July and August on three separate occasions at clubs in both Miami and Miami Beach.

During the first incident on July 29, Rios allegedly drugged her victim’s breakfast after meeting him at Club Eleven – making off with over $50,000 worth of jewelry.

Police said Rios met her second victim on Aug. 9 at LIV nightclub, following him to a hotel room and sleeping with him before stealing clothing, sunglasses and a Louis Vutton bag from the room and a safe.

During the third incident on Aug. 18, Rios is accused of meeting the victim inside Dream nightclub before having sex with him and stealing over $13,000 worth of items.

Police used fingerprints and surveillance footage from several incidents to help find Rios. She had her first court appearance postponed Friday until she could contact her lawyer.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami