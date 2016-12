DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A three-year-old child and the girl's mother were hospitalized after their car crashed into a canal off Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach Friday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 just south of Southwest 10th Street.

The vehicle crashed through a chain link fence and into the water around 11:03 a.m., and ended up on its roof with two adults and their 3-year-old inside, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Cynthia Jayne Hutchinson, 42, was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Elantra, while 42-year-old Christopher Ian Herndon and 3-year-old Aubrey Skye Herndon were passengers, according to an FHP report.

Christopher Herndon was able to get out of the car unharmed and numerous bystanders and a law enforcement officer were able to get Aubrey and Hutchinson out of the car.

The girl was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in critical condition.

The mother was transported to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach where she was also in critical condition.

The crash had southbound lanes of I-95 closed at Southwest 10th Street. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami