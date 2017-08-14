Fair
HI: 91°
LO: 78°
Fla. Senator Marco Rubio gets extra security after alleged threat.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., listens to testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 30, 2017, on Russian intelligence activities. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has extra security after a possible assassination threat from a Venezuelan lawmaker.
Rubio has been critical of Venezuela's government.
The Miami Herald reported a homeland security memo said Diosdado Cabello may have ordered Rubio's assassination but had no specific information on an actual plot.
Rubio was seen with increased security in both Miami and Washington.
The U.S. believes Cabello controls all of Venezuela’s security forces, according to the Herald.
Powerful Venezuelan lawmaker may have issued death order against Rubio https://t.co/E5Ao7vOTD2 pic.twitter.com/TmnO6N3jKa— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 13, 2017
Powerful Venezuelan lawmaker may have issued death order against Rubio https://t.co/E5Ao7vOTD2 pic.twitter.com/TmnO6N3jKa