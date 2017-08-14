Has Venezuelan lawmaker targeted Fla. Sen. Marco Rubio?

WPTV Webteam
10:21 AM, Aug 14, 2017
10:30 AM, Aug 14, 2017

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., listens to testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 30, 2017, on Russian intelligence activities. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has extra security after a possible assassination threat from a Venezuelan lawmaker. 

Rubio has been critical of Venezuela's government.

The Miami Herald reported a homeland security memo said Diosdado Cabello may have ordered Rubio's assassination but had no specific information on an actual plot.

Rubio was seen with increased security in both Miami and Washington.

The U.S. believes Cabello controls all of Venezuela’s security forces, according to the Herald.

