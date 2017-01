FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Friday will be a day that people at the Fort Lauderdale airport will remember for the rest of their lives.

"We all ran for our lives on the runway," said traveler Richard Chambers.

He was one of many that were caught in the chaos of the shooting.

"I saw people running and we didn't know what was going on. You saw people almost dropping their babies. They didn't have shoes on," says traveler Nikki Holmes.

As a result of the chaos and panic, both Holmes and Chambers were without their belongings for more than 48 hours.

Thousands of stranded travelers were forced to abandon their luggage Friday. On Sunday, thousands of items still remain at the airport.

Holmes came in from Dallas for a short vacation.

"I just had to buy clothes everyday I've been here, so it's been tough," said Holmes.

On Sunday night, she finally recovered her bag. However, Chambers found out his bag was shipped to San Antonio.

"I was hoping the rest of my friends get their stuff too. Their license, their IDs, their credit cards," said Chambers.

They will always remember these last few days.

"It was a disaster, a total disaster," said Holmes.