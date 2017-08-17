Florida woman charged with snorting cocaine in school pick-up line

A Southwest Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after a sheriff's deputy said he saw her snort cocaine in the parent pick-up line at a middle school.

While on duty as a school resource officer at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers, a Lee County sheriff's deputy said he saw Christina Hester, 39, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card at about 3:50 p.m.

He said he then saw her use a cut straw to snort the substance.

The sheriff's deputy took Hester to his office until dismissal ended, then retrieved her purse and performed a field test of the substance, which tested positive for cocaine. The bag of cocaine weighed .5 grams.

The deputy then placed Hester under arrest on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest left parents at the school on Wednesday disgusted. Their children said they're shocked.

"That's crazy. That's just so irresponsible and they shouldn't be doing that," 12-year-old Spencer Yeager said.

"It's crazy. People come to school to learn and not to see people doing drugs in their cars. Like, why would anyone do that? Especially when there's kids of all ages here," 13-year-old Sara Millican said.

The students said they're taught about drugs at Lexington Middle School.

"Say how it's bad and how you can get addicted by doing other little drugs," Yeager said.

WFTX-TV in Fort Myers visited Hester's home for comment, but she wasn't home. A reporter left her phone number and has not heard from Hester yet.