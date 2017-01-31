Florida Gov. Rick Scott outlines $83 billion budget, wants to cut taxes & boost schools this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is proposing a nearly $83.5 billion budget that cuts taxes and boosts spending on schools, but he may have trouble convincing legislative leaders to go along with his plan.

Scott released details of his spending plan Tuesday during the annual legislative planning session hosted by The Associated Press.

The Florida Legislature will consider Scott's request during the session that starts in March.

The “Fighting for Florida’s Future” budget will create opportunities for generations of Floridians https://t.co/xRDLH8I5gK — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 31, 2017

Scott also wants $85 million in business incentives despite opposition by House Speaker Richard Corcoran. A defiant Scott said that people who oppose incentives don't know how businesses run.

The governor's budget boosts school spending and includes $58 million to recruit and retain teachers. But Scott's wants to use a rise in local property values to help pay for it. House leaders have called that a tax increase.